Jackson business wins top prize in BBQ competition held in Memphis

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson-based business took home the top prize in a contest held as part of Memphis in May.

On Saturday, the Patio Porkers on Beale competition was held, which is a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned event.

Participants gathered on Beale Street in Memphis to face off in a barbecue cookoff in front of a panel of judges.

At the end of the competition, Battle Brothers Que, a local craft catering business, received the top honor and a $1,000 prize.

Battle Brothers Que is a veteran owned and operated business. Click here to learn more.

