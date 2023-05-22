Sun/Cloud Mix And Cool Early

Weather Update: Monday, May 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee, its a bit cool to start this morning off. Skies became partially cler at times, which allowed temps to fall into the mid 50s for some. As we move towards sunrise increasing moisture in the mid levels of the atmosphere over the otherwise cooler stable layer here at surface will develop clouds, which will obscure sunshine through this morning and slow temperature rise. As we warm towards the upper 70s, the atmosphere will mix and scour out at least some of the cloud cover which may help push temps to around 80 degrees. In addition, the aforementioned mixing may lead to a few spotty to isolated showers or a storm or two mainly after 2:00 PM thru sunset.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

