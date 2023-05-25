Two local graduates receive scholarship from Jackson Pride

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first-ever Jackson Pride Scholarship Reception was held Thursday.

Back in February, the Jackson, TN Pride organization began raising money to be able to give back to the community.

One of the ways they want to give back is by starting a scholarship program.

Thursday morning, two local graduates each received a $2,500 scholarship from the organization.

“It’ll help a lot. I’m paying all for my own school, so I’ve just been trying to get as much as I can,” said recipient Christine Pattilo. “My education means so much to me, it is top of the line for everything.”

“I was very excited about this scholarship, because this is the biggest scholarship that I’ve won so far, so it was really exciting to find out that I was one of the people chosen,” recipient Ijeoma Oleru said.

Pattilo is a Crockett County High School graduate who will be attending Belmont University. Oleru graduated from the University School of Jackson and will be attending Yale University.

Click here to view the scholarship application.

Anyone needing extra info on the scholarship can call (731) 984-2140 or (731) 984-2146. They can also be reached at info@jacksontnpride.com.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.