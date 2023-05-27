LIFELINE announces its “on-call” with BERC

JACKSON, Tenn.—LIFELINE announces its “on call.”

LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson announces its “on-call rotation” with the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC.)

According to a news release from LIFELINE in Jackson, it is one of the 30 independent blood centers in the U.S. who collaborate to provide blood for mass transfusions. Centers who partner with BERC are assigned “on-call” schedules and the week beginning Memorial Day begins their week-long rotation.

LIFELINE has committed to the collection of units to support the upcoming “on-call” schedule that creates an available supply of blood for possible emergency needs. The organization has committed to setting aside about 15 units of O Negative and O Positive blood for possible deployment through BERC. However, if these units go unused, they will be placed back in inventory for local distribution.

In a statement from LIFELINE, Marketing Manager Melinda Reid had this to say, “LIFELINE provides blood and blood products to 21 counties in West TN, but I know that in times of national crisis our donors are eager to help those in need wherever they may be.” Reid continued, “Our involvement in BERC creates that opportunity. If local donors are able to help, we urge you to come to our Jackson or Dyersburg Center or to find a mobile blood drive near you to donate. That way we will be ready if or when tragedy strikes.”

LIFELINE typically has fewer donors in the Summer months, and is currently experiencing a low supply. LIFELINE urges donors of all blood types to come by and donate, especially those with O positive and O negative blood types.

LIFELINE Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson. They are open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed. The Dyersburg facility is located at Highway 51 Bypass, Suite 19 & 20 in Dyersburg. The hours of operation are Saturday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday – Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Both centers will be closed on Memorial Day, May 29.

LIFELINE serves 21 counties in West Tennessee, including 18 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations as well as one ground ambulance service.

For more information about LIFELINE, visit lifelinebloodserv.org.