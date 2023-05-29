Lions Club marks Memorial Day with annual service

MEDINA, Tenn. — A memorial service was held in Medina to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The Medina Lions Club hosted their annual Memorial Day Service on Monday at the Medina Civic Center.

The ceremony has been taking place in the city for over 30 years. District Attorney Fredrick Agee spoke at the ceremony.

He currently holds the rank of major in the US Army reserve and has completed four overseas military tours, including two to Kuwait, South Korea, and Guantanamo Bay.

The Lions Club says he is a Veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and has earned many decorations over his 18-year military career.

Medina Lions Club Chaplin, Kenneth Perry said it’s important to remember that Memorial Day is not the start of summer or meant to be just a fun family holiday.

“Today is not a day of celebration, but is a day of remembrance, and that’s what we’d like to do it as. We hope every family remembers that they are in our thoughts and in our prayers, and that also, we care about them. Not only today, but throughout the rest of the year,” Perry said.

Perry went on to say he would like to thank the families that gave family members the opportunity to serve and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

