Sunny And Fair Memorial Day

Weather Update: Monday 29 —

Good morning West Tennessee. We have a gorgeous day on tap to start off the week. High pressure remains in control at the surface just to the north of the region in the Ohio Valley, that will continue to provide some drier continental air through Tuesday. By Wednesday however, our friend the upper level low pressure is forecast to meander west back towards West Tennessee. Like last week, that motion will bring back higher humidity along with the chances of isolated thunderstorms/clusters of storms in the afternoon. main threats will be with localized flooding due to heavy rain and slow storm motions along with some hail.



Just in case you missed this gorgeous Sunrise this morning!



