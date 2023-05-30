Mid-South Youth Camp begins for 2023

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Mid-South Youth Camp kicked off for the summer, where they host week-long camps available for your child to enjoy.

The 77-acre campsite located in Henderson is full of magic, adventure and life changing experiences.

“Mid-South is a faith-based camp where we have a lot of counselors who are all here planning fun activities,” said Emily Christensen, a counselor at the Mid-South Youth Camp. “We have swim time, we go on a hike, we play basketball games, counselors versus campers, we have nightly devotionals. Just about anything you can imagine we do during the week of camp.”

Week one of the Mid-South Youth Camp started this week and there are many more to come.

“Week one is off to a great start. We have a great group of campers. We’ve had lots of really fun activities going on. We have a lot of fun things in store for the rest of the week, and we’ve just been really excited for everyone who’s here this week,” Christensen said.

The camp offers two types of registration. Their junior camp is a day camp for children that runs from Monday through Thursday. Their regular camp is for ages nine and up, intended to be overnight from Sunday through Friday.

“So we have seven more weeks of overnight camp for our older campers, and we then have four more weeks of junior camp for our kids who have finished kindergarten through age eight,” Christensen said.

For those interested in registering their child, online registration for the upcoming Sunday of camp will be available until Wednesday at noon of the preceding week.

“So you can go to fhu.edu/msyc and you can sign your kid up there and select the week that you would like for them to come. Some weeks do fill up faster than others, so they might close registration for a specific week, but that will have all the information online for you,” Christensen said.

The Mid-South Youth Camp will continue and is open for registration until the end of July.

