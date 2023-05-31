Local business robbed at gunpoint; police seek info

HALLS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a West Tennessee business was robbed at gunpoint.

According to the Halls Police Department, an aggravated robbery occurred Tuesday night at the Little General store at 1007 North Church Street in Halls.

Police say around 9:46 p.m., a suspect dressed in all black entered the store and pointed a handgun at two female clerks, demanding money from the cash register.

The victims told authorities that they followed the commands and emptied both cash registers as the suspect continued to point the gun at them.

Police say investigators reviewed security footage, determining the suspect was dressed head-to-toe in black clothing, along with a black face mask, and was brandishing what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene northbound on North Church Street towards Dyer County, with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police confirm no arrests have been made at this time, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call the Halls Police Department at (731) 836-1016 or Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (731) 221-3400.

For more local crime stories, click here.