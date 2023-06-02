Progress continues: First steel goes up at BlueOval TCAT site

STANTON, Tenn. — Progress continues as the first steel is going up at the BlueOval City TCAT site.

As part of “BlueOval Learning,” introduced by Ford to help prepare individuals for jobs at BlueOval City, a state-of-the-art training center is being constructed adjacent to the manufacturing site.

Created with the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, BlueOval TCAT is funded by a $40 million investment by the State of Tennessee.

BlueOval TCAT will serve as a hub for education resources and best-in-class training programs.

“The Tennessee Board of Regents is proud of and has been totally committed to our partnership with Ford and the State of Tennessee since BlueOval City was announced in 2021,” said Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings. “We’re delighted that construction of the new TCAT campus has advanced to its next phase and is on pace for completion. It underscores the vital importance of the partnership. The center will provide the people of West Tennessee with the training they need for great careers.”

