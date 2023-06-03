Rockabillys fall to Catfish in season opener

JACKSON, Tenn. —Rockabillys fall to Catfish in first home game.

According to a news release from the Rockabillys, the team fell to the Cape Catfish 13-4 in the home opener Friday night.

Former Southside High School player, Tyler Smith pitched five innings, striking out ten.

While the night’s game started with a lead for the Rockabillys going into the third inning 2-1, the Catfish scored in the top of the third making it 3-2. The Rockabillys fired back with a two-run homerun taking back the lead. But that lead was short lived as the Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo., scored in the top of the sixth and again in the seventh, eight, and ninth innings to pick up a final score of 13-4.

The Rockablillys will travel to Missouri Saturday, June 3, to face off with the Catfish at 6:35 pm.

The next home game will be Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m., against the Thrillsville Thrillbillies of Marion, Il.

