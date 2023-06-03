Three airlifted after ATV crash in Crockett Co.

CROCKETT CO., Tenn. —Occupants airlifted following ATV accident.

According to information from Crockett Co. Sheriff Troy Klyce, three were airlifted Friday following an ATV accident.

Sheriff Klyce indicated that units including Crockett Co. EMA, Crockett Co. Rescue Squad, Friendship Fire Dept, and Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Department were dispatched Friday afternoon to the area of R J Welch and Bobby Brown Road in Crockett County in response to an ATV crash.

According to Sheriff Klyce, a mother and her children were riding in an ATV at a slow rate of speed, when one of the children opened a door. The mother attempted to reach for the child. The ATV then crashed and all occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The accident prompted Crockett EMS to dispatch three ambulances, five paramedics, four AEMTs and EMRs. Three medical helicopters were also early-activated to the scene and safely landed near the Crockett Mills Community Center with the assistance of the Crockett County Rescue Squad.

Three occupants of the ATV were airlifted to a comprehensive, level one trauma center in Memphis.

Sheriff Klyce has been in contact with the family and says the mother suffered a broken kneecap, other occupants had some injuries as well, but everyone else is expected to fully recover.

