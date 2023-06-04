Family fun events coming to Hardin Co.

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.—A local county has some upcoming events scheduled.

The Hardin cunty community has a couple of upcoming events that offer fun for the entire family. On Saturday, June 10, there will be a Summer Safety Bash. The event will be held at the Hardin County Fire station located at 90 Walnut Street in Savannah. This event will offer a LIFELINE blood drive, Safe Kids West TN will be doing car seat checks, and for the kids, a Sparky Bounce House and an appearance by Sparky the Fire Dog.

The event will happen from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Friday June 16, Hardin Co. will offer a Community Movie night.

The event will be held at the Historic Savannah Theater located at 75 Court Street in Savannah. The movie to be shown is a collaboration between the National Volunteer Fire Council and John Deere and offers a look at how direct volunteer fire departments across the U.S. handle recruitment. The movie event is free to the public.

Residents are asked to come out, enjoy the film and meet their local firefighters. A reception will be held prior to the movie from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. And the film is set to begin at 7 p.m.

