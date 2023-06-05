Summer-Like Warmth Continues Today

Weather Update: Monday, June 6 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another warm and humid start to the day. Temps this morning are generally in the mid to upper 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine through the first 2/3rd of the day. Temps, like the last couple days will climb towards 90°F. There is a slightly better chance of isolated storms today. The main driver may end up being a weak cold front that is stalled around the Tennessee/Kentucky border. The boundary is forecast to drop south, which may enhance storm coverage compared to yesterday. In any case, keep an eye to the sky this afternoon, especially after 3~4:00 PM.

