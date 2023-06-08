Multiple inmates speak about conditions inside Madison County Jail

JACKSON, Tenn. — Inmates at the Madison County Jail say they are frustrated with what they say are poor living conditions.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Garrett Evans spoke with multiple inmates inside the jail, who reported mold, a lack of hot water, and overcrowding issues.

“On my specific pod, we have black mold, green mold. We got mold in the bathroom, same mold that’s everywhere all over the walls, the ceilings. The ceiling are falling apart from mold,” said Dasayvion Harris, an inmate.

Inmates at the Madison County Jail described a building that is deteriorating.

One inmate said the ceilings had holes in them due to the mold. They claim there is also mold growing all over the showers, the walls, the floors, and there was even a hole full of mold in the floor.

Inmates say the mold is so bad it makes it difficult to breathe.

Some claim they struggle with chest pains, tightness in their chest, and consistent coughing.

“The respiratory issues is something that’s very common in this jail with the mold. That’s just how bad it is,” said Ralph Cockrell, an inmate. “So it makes it very hard. Even though we can’t see it in the air, we can most definitely feel it in our lungs.”

Madison County Jail Operations Chief Eddie Dowdy said the mold is mildew, and the problem is attributed to the age of the 22-year-old building.

He says the guards have the inmates clean as part of a daily routine.

“It’s with the building itself. Cleaning material is just going to clean so much. So that’s why we’re going to transition over to the new jail,” said Dowdy.

Inmates say in addition to the mold, they have been without hot water for weeks now.

“Everything, cold water. Like the shower is cold water. The water that comes out the sink is cold water. We have no hot water whatsoever,” said Harris.

Dowdy said that they have a boiler that is down and that is what is causing the issue of the cold water.

He added that he hopes the new part for the boiler comes in soon. If not, they have a plan that involves the new jail.

“The contingency plan of taking some over where they can shower and then taking them back,” Dowdy said.

Inmates also said in the jail, there are many individuals that have to sleep on the floor on thin mats or blankets due to overcrowding.

So with all of these issues and an addition of a new portion to the jail, why is it not being filled with inmates?

“We have enough bedding in the new part to house everybody. Again, we’re going back to our staffing level to get all of them over to the new part where they can have adequate housing and be able to sleep on the bunks and stuff like that,” Dowdy said.

“We’re just asking for help, man. We’re not asking to be released. We just want someone to look at us as people,” said Jevon T. Curry Sr., an inmate.

Dowdy said that phase two, which will involve moving 100 more inmates to the new jail, will begin next week.

