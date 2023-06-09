2 new businesses move into TheLOCAL in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — TheLOCAL in downtown Jackson has welcomed two new businesses to their circle of small businesses.

Sprinkle Me Sugar welcomes customers to experience a French treat.

“I want someone to come in here and I want to make an impact on their day,” said owner Raina Shults. “A small macron can, you know, impact someone. I know that sounds crazy, but it can bring joy into their life and, you know, maybe some delicious flavor combination they never thought they’d love they would enjoy.”

This macaroon shop originally was open in a different city for two years with a variety of other treats, but after a break, it has started anew.

“I just started my business about two months ago, and decided I’m just going to do French macarons, it’s what I truly love. And I was just really excited to do that back in my hometown,” Shults said. “To kind of contribute to the community where I was raised.”

And according to Shults, every month, the flavors are changed.

Meanwhile, another owner shares the start of his new business.

“A year and a half ago, I had a good discussion with the wife, and we decided just to start chasing our dreams instead of going to work everyday for somebody else,” said Bryce Miller, owner of Earth Borne Goods.

Earth Borne Goods is a handmade craft shop with furniture pieces, decor items and other wood-based creations.

“We’re also going to be doing some product testing here at this location,” Miller said. “To be able to see what, how it’s received, and what kind of market is here in this local area. To be able to see what the needs are and what we can supply for people.”

Not only can you purchase items in the store that are ready to leave when you arrive, but you have the opportunity to get in on the creative process.

“Also when you do order a custom piece, we do a video journey along with our clients so they can watch their piece from the raw material all the way up to a final product,” said Miller.

Both business have been open for three weeks, and owners expressed their gratitude of having the community’s support.

Both businesses are located together in Pod C of TheLOCAL, located at 202 West Lafayette Street.

They are open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

