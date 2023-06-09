Rockabilly Highway Revival Festival returns to Selmer on Saturday

SELMER, Tenn. — One community is revving up for the return of an annual festival.

The 14th Annual Rockabilly Highway Revival Festival will take place on Saturday, June 10 in downtown Selmer.

The festival is a yearly event held on the second Saturday in June.

The event features the Rockabilly car show at Front Street and Warren Avenue, with registration opening at 8 a.m. and awards distributed at 1 p.m.

Guests can expect food vendors, family fun, and live music by The Murdering Crows and others.

Amid the event, a Rockabilly mural reveal will also be held at 10 a.m. at Tru Savers Hardware, located at 172 Houston Avenue.

