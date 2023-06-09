Students end summer camp with model tractor pull

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Chester County finished summer camp with a model tractor pull.

Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs is the charitable foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, International.

The first ever Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Camp was held this week for ages 12 to 15. This camp has allowed CTE programs such as agriculture, mechanics, and advanced manufacturing.

The programs give students hands-on training and provide examples of how the same skills may be utilized in many different career paths.

“There’s so many students that can’t work together because socially they’re just in their phones or they’re doing something different. This right here my biggest get out was having them work together, have fun, and they learn without knowing they’re learning,” said James Carter, the Auto Instructor at Chester County High School.

With more than 200 summer camps taking place in technical high schools and community colleges across the US and Canada, students gain exposure to hands-on learning, manufacturing facilities, and the skills needed for high-tech manufacturing careers.

