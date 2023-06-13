Ground broke on new 6K manufacturing company

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the area.

6K is opening a manufacturing company in Madison County on James Lawrence Road, near the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

6K specializes in making batteries in a new fashion. In fact, it is the first site of its kind.

“Would be the world’s first microwave plasma production for battery material. So very exciting and really comforting that we chose this location for our first major production facility,” said Sam Trinch, Group President at 6K Energy.

One of the many ways 6K is unique and exciting is it values the type of footprint it is leaving, along with not wasting materials.

“6K figured out was how to eliminate a lot of steps. And through the elimination of those steps, we save the cost and we eliminate the creation of all the bad things. And so truly, it was just a transformational way to do chemistry,” Trinch said.

“I’m most excited about this company coming here because what it does is provide more opportunity for people that live in Madison County. There’ll be 230 families, initially, that have an opportunity to access a better job, a better way of life for their families. And that’s exciting to me,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

Local college students are also being impacted as companies like 6K land in West Tennessee.

“We have invested in this last state budget $1 billion to expand and to grow our Colleges of Technology, our TCATs, all across the state to make sure that we have the skilled workers necessary to work in a plant like this,” Lee said.

“Developing a scholarship with Lane College focused on STEM program, targeting chemistry students. And we’ve created a scholarship program that we were calling 6K from 6K. So $6,000 was the meaningful sum for students here in Jackson,” said Rob Davies, the Chief Operating Officer at 6K Energy.

One major theme during the groundbreaking was the fact that this has been a team effort and many gave thanks for the support and hard work everyone has put in.

Trinch also says they expect to be up and running by the second half of 2024.

