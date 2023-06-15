Chamber names Woodstock Bakery & Co. Small Business of the Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber is honoring a local business.

Woodstock Bakery & Co. has been chosen as the Small Business of the Month for June 2023.

A press release states this designation is awarded monthly to Greater Jackson Chamber members with 25 or less full-time employees.

The release says Woodstock has demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurship and a commitment to excellence, and has become a beloved establishment within the community.

“Small businesses are important because they drive economic growth, create jobs and foster innovation,” said Kyle Spurgeon, Greater Jackson Chamber President/CEO. “We value the contributions small businesses make to our community, as they bring unique character, entrepreneurship and economic vitality to the table.”

According to the release, Woodstock has delighted the Jackson community for over 11 years, offering a wide variety of treats such as cupcakes and cake balls, as well as deli and breakfast options.

However, the release says what truly sets Woodstock apart is their commitment to spreading joy through uplifting quotes, creating a unique experience for customers.

The release says the business has been under new ownership since 2022, and Lainey Hays and Lexie Upton are continuing to build upon the success of the business.

Nominations are accepted year-round for the Greater Jackson Chamber’s Small Business of the Month. Contact the Chamber at (731) 423-2200 for more details.

Click here to learn more about Woodstock Bakery & Co., or here for more on the Greater Jackson Chamber.

