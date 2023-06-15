Community event being held at Conger Park this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A community event is being held at Conger Park on Saturday.

The event is being held by Kingdom Support Solutions Ministries, and it will offer guests the chance to get free food and participate in gift giveaways.

There will also be a talent show for kids aged five to 12-years-old, face painting, games and a playground.

KSSM says that everyone is invited to attend, and there will be guest participants from the Jackson Police Department’s DARE and the Madison County Fire Department.

It will be from 10:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. at 1435 North Highland Avenue.

