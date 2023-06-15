Fire department seeks ‘Single Role Non-Transport Paramedics’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department has nine openings.

The department says the openings are for the Single Role Non-Transport Paramedics, who are responsible for providing Advanced Life Saving emergency medical care.

The department says that they will also assist with community-based First Aid/CPR Training, the 4-Minute City Program and other injury prevention and health-related programs.

