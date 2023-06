MCLEMORESVILLE, Tenn. — The first ever Dixie Car Show is set to be held in McLemoresville in July.

It will be July 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a $20 entry free.

Food is being provided by the McLemoresville Fire Department.

Contact Bill Hargrove for more information at (731) 415-3952.

