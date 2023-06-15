Jesus Cares of McNairy County invites community to lunch

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Jesus Cares of McNairy County is inviting everyone out for lunch and a sweet treat!

On Facebook, the nonprofit says that Circle T Grillin’ will be cooking burgers and making taco salads while they also have “Taste & See” making funnel cakes.

The lunch will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Jesus Cares Thrift Store.

Jesus Cares says that those who make a purchase can be put in for Father’s Day gift drawing as well.

Jesus Cares says the Father’s Day gift includes a $15 gift certificate for Nanas Taste n See in Selmer and much more.

They add you can even receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The thrift store can be found at 120 West Court Avenue in Selmer.

Find more local news here.