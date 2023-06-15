Kids learn value of recycling at Environmental Camp in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Kids are getting a community-friendly opportunity.

This is the first year for the Environmental Camp at the West TN Regional Recycling Hub in Henderson, but the kids and workers had a lot of excitement for what the day would bring.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for younger people to learn about how to recycle, and how to help the environment,” said camp helper Autumn Greene.

“We’re wanting to teach them that recycling is important, and how that some of the fibers and the plastics come back and fibers we use in our clothing,” said West TN Regional Recycling Hub Education Coordinator, Tammy Marr.

The kids learned about recycling through various forms.

“They can watch and see how we actually recycle, what we recycle,” Marr said. “And then I have eight educational stations for them to interact and see what compositing is, recycling.”

“If we start with the young children, and maybe they can even teach their parents and tell them that it’s important to recycle, and because you are helping for the future,” said Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson.

“It’s a great place and I love that they invented recycling. So, it’s the best thing ever,” said camp participant Jase Gregory.

When asked what they looked forward to the most, answers varied some, but an impact from camp was definitely made.

“Coloring the rocks and painting, and just having fun basically,” said participant Abbie Greene.

“I’m going to try and end world hunger,” added Gregory.

