Lexington Utilities responds to concerns over water taste, odor

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities issues a public service announcement regarding water quality.

According to a post from their Facebook page, they’ve received calls concerning the taste of drinking water.

Lexington Utilities says drinking water captured in the watershed from rainfall can naturally develop tastes and odors, but they’re rarely linked to health effects.

The post also says Beech Lake is the surface water source for their water distribution system, and the lake often experiences algal bloom.

While they remove the algae and its harmless remnants, they say human taste and smell are still sensitive to it.

In the post, Lexington Utilities says in spite of any variations in taste and odor, the water meets the highest standards for drinking.

