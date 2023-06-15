Summer Social held for Friends of Heart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Volunteers and businesses came together to celebrate the hard work for one organization.

Leaders Credit Union hosted the 2023 Friends of Heart Summer Social.

Attendees enjoyed food and beverages as they went over the latest efforts of Friends of Heart and what they will focus on next.

The organization holds socials quarterly, but Executive Director Caitlin Clark said this event was a little different.

“Usually we are having physicians maybe come in and speak about different things that we do here in Jackson that’s super initiative when it comes to our cardiac care. But today we’re celebrating, recognizing some individuals who have been really important to Friends of Heart since it was first started in 2017,” said Caitlin Clark, the Executive Director of Friends of Heart.

Several people were recognized with awards at the event, including:

Bob Arrington and Janet Silver, who received Leadership Awards

Deann Thelen, who received the Community Impact Award

Cindy Cox, who received the Volunteer Award

