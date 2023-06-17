Hit and run in Jackson leaves one injured

JACKSON, Tenn.—Hit and run leaves one person injured.

We received a call from a tipster indicating that a hit and run occurred in Jackson on Friday night.

According to the caller, around 9 pm a college-aged male was jogging along Chester Levee Rd in Jackson when he was struck by a truck. The truck did not stop. The male jogger was taken to Jackson-Madison County Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The tipster also indicated that possibly the side mirror to the truck was knocked off during the incident.

According to others who also posted to a local social media group, Downtown Rickey Brown FB group, the truck may be a white, newer model, Chevy Silverado.

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who confirmed there was a hit and run incident Friday night, and the incident is currently under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.