Shiloh Nat. Military Park to offer junior camp

SHILOH, Tenn.—Shiloh park will host a unique camp for Junior Rangers.

According to a news release from Shiloh National Military Park, Saturday, June 24, will be its Junior Ranger Artillery Camp. This camp allows for Junior Rangers to come learn what artillery units did during the Battle of Shiloh. The camp even offers the experience to participate as a crew member in some cannon drills. (NO live firing)

Junior Rangers will also receive a Shiloh Cannoneers patch.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Visitors Center and end at 11:30 a.m. The camp is free to registered Junior Rangers and their guardians.

To register, call Shiloh at (731) 689-5696.

To find out more about Shiloh and upcoming events at Shiloh and Corinth Battlefields, visit www.nps.gov/shil.

