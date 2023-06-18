TWRA announces application period for WMA Big Game Quota Hunts

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—TWRA gears up for Big Game Quota Hunts.

According to TWRA, the application period has opened for 2023 WMA Big Game Quota Hunts. The application period will continue through July 26.

There are 18 sites totaling over 200 hunting opportunities. This year welcomes three new WMAs with the Milan Volunteer Site, Buffalo Ridge Refuge-Unit 2 and Otey Mills, offering hunts this year.

Additional information including locations and dates for each of the quota hunts, along with drawing rules and regulations can be found on the WMA hunting instruction sheet lists. Those instruction sheets and applications can be found at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com.

Mailed applications will not be processed into the drawing system. All entries must be submitted before midnight CDT on July 26.

Fees are waived for Lifetime Sportsman License holders, Annual Sportsman License holders, or seniors who possess a Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. There is a $12 non-refundable application fee for all other applicants for each drawing entered. There is a $1 agent fee for applications made at a license agent. Hunters must remain at the location of the license agent when applying to ensure the information on the receipt is correctly processed.

Applications made on the internet will incur a $2 internet usage fee. When(if) entering multiple quota hunts, that person is required to pay the permit and agent fee(s) for each quota hunt application submitted.

After all the drawings have concluded, any leftover permits will be available online on a first come, first served basis beginning August 23 at 8 a.m. CDT.

