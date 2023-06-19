Man arrested for allegedly holding woman hostage

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Crockett County man has been arrested in connection to an attack, where police say a woman was assaulted and held hostage.

Crockett County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers got a 911 call on Friday saying that a man found a woman in his shop who had been assaulted.

Alamo Police Chief Jeff Sills was first on the scene and requested a response from the Crockett County Ambulance Service to give medical aid to the victim.

After Sills conducted an investigation, it was found that 34-year-old Logan Barber, of Alamo, allegedly kidnapped the victim and held her hostage in his house for three days.

In consultation with the district attorney general’s office, and because of the extremely serious injuries on the victim, probable cause was obtained to issue warrants for Barber’s arrest.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and the Alamo Police Department, led by the US Marshal’s Service, went looking for Barber.

Law enforcement officers located Barber and apprehended him at 348 North Bells Street without any incident.

He will be appearing in court on Thursday in the Crockett County General Sessions Court.

Barber is charged with aggravated kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury.

Barber is currently being held at the Crockett County Jail without bond.

