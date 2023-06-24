Wreaths Across America mobile tour to make Jackson stop

JACKSON, Tenn.—Jackson to welcome Wreaths Across America mobile tour.

The Jackson-Madison Co. Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) will make a stop in the Hub City. The mobile museum will make a stop in Jackson on Thursday, June 29. The unit will be set up at Lowe’s North on Vann Drive from 1:00 pm-5:00 pm.

The goal of the exhibit is to bring together communities, veterans, active-duty military, and their families by interactive exhibits, shared stories and more. The exhibit also serves as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

The event is free and open to the public. Jackson is one of the ten planned stops in Tennessee. The mobile museum makes it start from its WAA Headquarters in Maine.

For more information on the Wreaths Across America program, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.