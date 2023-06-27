UT Martin names new Director of Public Safety

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is announcing their new director for the UTM Department of Public Safety.

The university announced Tuesday the position will go to Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill has served 28 years in the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in St. Paul, Minnesota, most recently serving as watch commander and hospital security unit commander, overseeing all operations after hours for a department of more than 450 employees.

According to a press release, O’Neill also serves as a command sergeant major in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he has served for 25 years.

“My wife, Barbara, and I are excited to join the University of Tennessee at Martin community,” O’Neill said. “I will focus on continuing to provide a safe environment for the students, staff and

faculty at UTM while also building positive relationships with the police. I am thankful for this wonderful opportunity.”

The release says the director of public safety’s responsibility includes “directing UT Martin’s efforts to provide a safe, secure and orderly environment for members of the campus community and visitors to the campus.”

