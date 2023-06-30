Lake permits available online, new rules in effect at West Tennessee lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says lake permits are now available online and that there are new rules in effect a local lake.

The TWRA says that lake permits were previously sold on site through an honor system, or through local concessionaires.

They will now be available online anytime at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA “On the Go App,” at one of close to 500 license agents across the state, and the four TWRA regional offices.

And as of July 1, Lake Halford, formerly known as Carroll County Thousand Acre Lake, will have a newly adopted rules and regulations.

The TWRA says regulations for largemouth Bass, there is a limit of 10 fish per day, 18-inch maximum size limit.

They say only two fish longer than 18 inches may be harvested. For bluegill/redear, the limit is 10 fish per day. For blue/channel catfish the limit is five per day. There is no creel or length limit for crappie, the TWRA says.

Jug fishing is not allowed at Lake Halford, the TWRA says.

More information on Lake Halford can be found on the TWRA website fishing section and “Where to Fish” page.

