JACKSON, Tenn. — JPD needs assistance in locating a missing person.

The Jackson Police Department needs assistance in locating 70-year-old, Donna Ozment. She was last seen in the area of 620 Skyline Drive in Jackson on June 26.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about Ms. Ozment’s whereabouts should contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or the nearest law office enforcement agency.