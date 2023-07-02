West TN Scouts offer district camps in July

JACKSON, Tenn.—West TN Scouts will offer day camp opportunities this month.

The day camps are locally run for Cub Scouts who will be in 1st-5th grade starting in the Fall of 2023.

The camps will be offered at the following days and locations.

Central Day Camp (Serving Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison)

When: July 17 – July 21

Location: Lane College in Jackson

Highlands Day Camp (Serving Benton, Carroll, Henry, Weakley)

When: July 17 – July 21

Location: TN River Baptist, Camden

This year’s day camp’s theme is “Off to the Races,” and will be geared towards fun offering such activities as archery, shooting BB guns, crafts, games, sports, and opportunities to make new friends.

Scouts are invited to attend any of the day camps. Parents volunteers are also welcomed to have a successful camp.

To sign up or learn more about these exciting opportunities, visit westtnscouts.org/daycamp.