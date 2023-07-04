Annual Firefighters Freedom Fest draws in crowds despite rain

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Americans across the nation came out in droves to celebrate freedom on July 4th, commemorating the historic Declaration of Independence.









In line with the festivities, the Madison County Fire Department hosted its annual Firefighter Freedom Festival at McKellar Sipes Regional Airport. The event not only celebrated Independence Day but also aimed to promote firework safety among attendees.

“This is our 10th annual Firefighters Freedom Festival here on the 4th. Tenth year of doing this same thing, it grows and it gets bigger and better every year,” said Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner, reflecting on the event’s continued success.

Families flocked to the festival, with crowds forming shortly after the doors opened at 3 p.m. Attendees were treated to an array of food options, live music, and games for children.

“We’ve got the kids’ venues set up for all the kids. Rides, dandy jumpers, things for the kids to do, which is all free. We’ve got live music going on. Of course, we’ll end the evening up with one of the largest firework shows around,” said Turner.

Expressing gratitude to the community for their support, Turner expressed hopes for the festival’s continued growth and success.

“So, there’s no county tax dollars used to fund this. This is all done by local sponsors in our community. That’s the reason we’re able to do that every year, as those people keep coming up and we reach out to them. They’re able to give us money to be able to put this event on, and without them, we couldn’t do that,” Turner acknowledged.

While the event serves as a fun-filled community gathering, the Fire Department also emphasizes the importance of proper safety precautions when handling fireworks.

Attendees are urged to be mindful of others’ safety and reminded that it is unlawful to light fireworks within Jackson city limits.

