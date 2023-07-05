Specialist talks rise in fire ant mounds, ways to control

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local specialists have noticed an increase in fire ant mounds in Tennessee, posing a threat to local residents hoping to enjoy time outside this summer.

Ant mounds are unsightly and may reduce land values.

In some cases, imported fire ants are considered to be beneficial because they prey upon other arthropod pests.

In urban areas, fire ants prey on flea larvae, chinch bugs, cockroach eggs, ticks, and other pests.

In many infested areas, the problems outweigh the benefits and controlling fire ants is highly desirable.

“The way that I recommend folks do for fire ant control would be to do a broadcast application, or mound-to-mound treatment with fire ant baits,” said UT Extension Specialist Kim Brown. “So fire ant baits are eighty to ninety percent effective. It’s really the best way go go about controlling them.”

When deciding whether or not to control fire ants, one must weigh the benefits of fire ant control against the cost and environmental impact of control methods.

Consideration of biological control of fire ants may not be compatible with some types of insecticide use.

