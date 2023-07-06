POLL: Favorite video game?

From the latest seasons of Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, all the way back to Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo 64, there are plenty of video games to play and enjoy with friends. Or people that you can’t mute fast enough.

However you play and whatever you play on, any video game could be your favorite.

BetTennessee.com ranked the video games most popular amongst Tennessee gamers, and we are curious if the votes of West Tennesseans will match up.

BetTennessee.com‘s list goes as:

Minecraft Pokemon LEGO Grant Theft Auto Super Mario

We have a poll below with these same options, plus a few more, to see how you rank them.

Video Game Poll Favorite video game among West Tennesseans Minecraft Pokemon LEGO Grand Theft Auto Super Mario Call of Duty Battlefield Red Dead Redemption The Legend of Zelda Fortnite Final Fantasy Resident Evil Halo Fallout Elder Scrolls Mine was not listed Δ