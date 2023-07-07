Dexter Bowles hired as Jackson Christian School director of security

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian School announces Dexter Bowles has been hired as the new director of security, effective August 1.

According to a press release, Bowles served as captain in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the past 28 years, after spending seven years as a police officer with the Brownsville Police department.

A graduate of the FBI National Academy and of Bethel University, Bowles has a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Captain Bowles to our team and to our campus in the fall,” President of Jackson Christian Dr. Billy Lones said. “Captain Bowles brings with him a wealth of experience and acumen, and we look forward to learning from him and making our campus as safe as possible for faculty, staff, and student-families.”

The release states that Bowles and his wife, Sherry, reside in Jackson and are parents to two Jackson Christian graduates, Drae and Devin.

