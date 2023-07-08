Visit Jackson TN announces upcoming release of its newest guide

Visit Jackson TN announces public event to celebrate guide’s release .

Visit Jackson TN has announced that on Wednesday, July 12 at 4 pm a ceremony will be held to unveil the newest visitor’s guide.

The event will be held from 4-5 pm at The Tennessee Legends of Music Museum at the Carnegie located at 305 East College St #6215 in Jackson.

The guide is a resource to showcase Jackson’s most popular attractions and also offers visitors information about the city’s rich history. The unveiling event celebrates the time and effort it takes to produce the finished guide.

This event is free and open to the public.

40,000 copies of the new guide are printed for distribution.

