United Way West TN awarded grant to launch Rockabilly Readers program

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee has been awarded a grant to begin the Rockabilly Readers program.

A $4,000 grant provided by the Community Foundation of West Tennessee will allow the new program to launch in partnership with the Jackson Rockabillys baseball team.

A press release states Rockabilly Readers will serve as a fun reading incentive program for local children, and comes amid the new third-grade retention law. The program will aim to celebrate and encourage independent reading among elementary-aged students, particularly those who are five to eight years old.

“We are thrilled with the partnership of United Way and the Community Foundation of West Tenn. that allows us to launch the Rockabilly Readers program,” said Lisa Bastien, Jackson Rockabillys’ Executive VP. “Supporting literacy in our schools and providing a fun foundation to build and promote reading in young students is something we are proud to be a part of. We look forward to building a relationship with students and our school community.”

The release states that alongside their parents, readers will set a monthly reading goal, which will be based on time spent reading or number of books read. United Way will provide reading logs that will allow readers to track their goals, and they will return the logs each month to receive prizes such as a t-shirt, yard signs, or other fun motivators.

“We are excited for the Rockabillys to bring baseball back to Jackson and grateful for their desire to invest in the community,” said Olivia Abernathy, Senior Director of the Office of Childhood Success. “The Rockabilly Readers will be a fun way to encourage our students in their literacy skills while connecting them to important community partners like the Rockabillys baseball team.”

According to the release, alongside the Rockabillys, the program will be conducted in partnership with Jackson/Madison County elementary schools, and parents of local homeschooled children can enroll as well.

More details are expected soon. For general questions related to the program and community partnership, email oabernathy@unitedway.tn.org for more information.

Click here to learn more about the Jackson Rockabillys, or here to learn more about United Way of West Tennessee.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.