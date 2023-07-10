Unseasonably Cool And Less Humid Today

Weather Update: Monday, July 10 —

After a foggy start to the day, skies have cleared giving way to a fairly nice late morning so far. Temps are in the low to mid 70s. This afternoon as high pressure settles into the Ohio and Tennessee Valley. Temps will be held slightly below normal into the mid to upper 80s. In addition, dew points should hold in the low 70s, in some cases upper 60s. This will make for a refreshing and comfortable afternoon.



Later tonight, the combination of mostly clear skies and continental high pressure will allow temps to fall into the upper 50s, which is close to record territory overnight. The record is tonight is 58°F set back in 1956. Areas of patchy fog will be likely as well, especially with any nearby standing water.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell