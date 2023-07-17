1 arrested after drugs, weapons, nearly $25k seized from Trenton business

TRENTON, Tenn. — A man is arrested after drugs, weapons and more were seized at a local business.

According to a post by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force for Districts 28, 29 & 30, on Thursday, July 13, a search warrant was served at Bell Shirt and Sign, located at 2016 Highway 45 Bypass in Trenton.

Drug Task Force agents were joined by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit and members of the Trenton Police Department.

The post states that agents seized “1/2 ounces” of methamphetamine, a felony amount of cocaine, scales covered in drug residue, baggies for resale of drugs, 13 weapons — most of which were loaded — and nearly $25,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

The Drug Task Force says one male was arrested, and is being charged with two counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sell within 500 feet of a school zone (as the property joins the Trenton Special School District property) and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

At this time, authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the male who was arrested.

The post states that agents also seized a felony amount of another drug, believed to be or believed to contain fentanyl, pending official lab results. The post says more charged could be forthcoming pending those results.

This case is being prosecuted by The Office of the District Attorney General, 28th Judicial District, Frederick Agee.

