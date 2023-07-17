Glock switch demo hosted by ATF

Several law enforcement agencies came together Monday to discuss the dangers of "Glock switches," or machine gun conversion devices.



















The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent Marcus Watson gave the demonstration at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy in Memphis.

US Attorney Kevin Ritz says these switches are highly dangerous and illegal.

He says the US Attorney’s Office is making it a top priority to prosecute anyone possessing or distributing Glock switches.

Ritz says they are seeing them more and more at shooting scenes.

“We’re certainly seeing these switches in Memphis, seeing them in Jackson, but they’re not just those places. I’ve been out to connect with some of our law enforcement partners in the other counties and some of the more rural areas. Unfortunately, they’re starting to see these devices as well,” Ritz said.

Don Crowe, the Assistant Chief of Police for the Memphis Police Department, says they took 5,000 guns off the streets last year, and he believes two to three a week have switches.

He agreed that these illegal devices are being seen more regularly than ever before.

“We saw it this weekend. We had two different crime scenes this weekend with over a hundred shell casings recovered from those crime scenes. So that’s what our officers are facing every day. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputies are facing this every day. And we just really, really need to appreciate the officers that are willing to go out here on the street,” Crowe said.

This demonstration wasn’t just an opportunity to show the public how dangerous and powerful these illegal devices are.

He said this demonstration is a good learning experience for law enforcement as well.

US Marshal Tyreece Miller says their department frequently finds Glock switches while arresting wanted individuals.

“When you hear about these things and read about them in reports it’s one thing. But to get that first hand perspective, I think, is really important for law enforcement to give us a better appreciation for what we’re dealing with out here and what our officers, what our men and women are dealing with out here. And it just gives us a better situational awareness for what’s out here on the streets,” Miller said.

And it goes beyond the Glock, Watson said.

“They are seeing things that were not manufactured to do what these guns are doing, and the crime scenes with over a hundred rounds in such a short period of time. Until that gun is recovered, you can’t say certainly, but without a doubt, it is more than likely some type of conversion device. Not only for Glocks, but you also see a AR-15 that has been converted to be an automatic rifle,” Watson said.

Ritz says there are currently several dozen federal prosecutions pending in connection with Glock switches, and they will continue to prosecute anyone found to be in possession of one to the highest extent of the law.

Ritz says they are coming from Russia, China, dark web.

