Poor Air Quality Early, Then PM Storms

Weather Update: Monday, July 17



Good morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temps in the upper 60s to around 70s. It is humid overall, but its also quite hazy as well. Another dense area of Canadian wildfire smoke moved in on Sunday. This morning an inversion in the atmosphere is trapping some of the particulate matter in the lower troposphere. The inversion will mix out later this morning into this afternoon, but it will make for difficulty breathing for those with allergies or sensitivity to the decreased quality.



By this afternoon our attention then shifts to the north. A complex of storms/MCS was ongoing in NW Kentucky. The expectation is that it will stay well to the north of the region. However it will set the stage for another round which may develop off the outflow of that storm in SE Missouri which will then drop SE across the region. Some of the storms may become strong to potentially severe with the threat of widespread damaging wind and large hail.

