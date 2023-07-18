Community invited to free film screening at Peabody High

TRENTON, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee is invited to a free community event in Gibson County.

A screening of the film “Jesus Revolution” will be held at the Peabody High School football stadium, at no cost to guests.

The film was released to theaters earlier this year, and is described as “the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.”

Concessions will be available at the outdoor event, and no coolers or outside food/drinks will be allowed. Guests may sit in the stands or bring a lawn chair.

While the event is free to attend, donations to Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be accepted to aid in the upcoming events: Fields of Faith, Courts for Christ, and FCA Camp.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 23, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. and the film beginning at 7 p.m.

For more news in the Gibson County area, click here.