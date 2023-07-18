New café, coffee shop to open in Crockett County

ALAMO, Tenn. — The community will soon have a new option on the menu in the Crockett County area.

Stir Crockett is a new coffee shop and café, where where “love, coffee, and community intertwine.”

The café will feature a full coffee bar, hand-scooped ice cream, and additional menu items not yet announced.

It’s located at 33 East Main Street in Alamo, where construction is currently wrapping up.

Owner Shannon Haynes says they are aiming to open by mid-August.

Click here to follow the Stir Crockett Facebook page for the latest updates.

For more news in the Crockett County area, click here.