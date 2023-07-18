USJ announces two new additions to security team

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson is announcing two new members of its security team.

According to a press release, David Smith and Robert Clyce will play pivotal roles “in ensuring the safety and well-being of the USJ community.”

The release states that each bring over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, education and security.

Smith has worked for both the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department, and has also been a criminal justice instructor in the Jackson Madison County School System.

Clyce has a background in education security for the Broward County Public Schools in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and also served as a special agent with Homeland Security for 15 years.

“Throughout this process, Mr. Jim Hardegree and I have been focused on bringing on officers to our team who would be committed to keeping our students and teachers safe while also embracing the importance of our USJ community,” said Head of School Don Roe. “We are honored to have Officers Clyce and Smith joining our school family. They have strong local roots and are experienced law enforcement veterans with extensive backgrounds working in schools. We are confident that their presence on campus and involvement in our school will be an asset to USJ.”

The release states that USJ understands the paramount importance of maintaining a secure and protected environment for its students, faculty, and staff.

