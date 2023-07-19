Dyersburg’s K9 Rex injured by lightning during storm

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg Police K9 was injured during Tuesday’s storms.

The department posted to Facebook on Wednesday saying that K9 Rex was off duty with his handler, Brandon Haynes, in Dyer County when lightning struck near his kennel.

The department says that Rex was visibly distressed and was rushed by Haynes to the Animal Care Clinic in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg police report that Rex’s injuries “are consistent with an electrocution and he remains in the care of the Animal Care Clinic.”

They stated in part:

“K9 Rex and his handler Officer Haynes are such an important part of the DPD family. We are wishing him a complete recovery. A special thank you to the team at the Animal Care Clinic for their afterhours emergency care for our buddy K9 Rex.”

K9 Rex began his career back in 2020 after coming from Anielin, Poland.

