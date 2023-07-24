Public asked to be on lookout for 2 escaped Carroll County inmates

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two escaped inmates.

The sheriff’s office says the two inmates — Orlando Terrell Olive, 23, and Malcolm Omar Lee Jr., 21 — got out of the Carroll County Jail Monday, July 24 around 2:20 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says they are not sure which direction the pair headed. However, both are considered to be dangerous and ask the public to not approach them if seen.

You are asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with any information at (731) 986-8947 or your local law enforcement agency.

Olive was serving a sentence for aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

The sheriff’s office says he does have a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary.

They say he is around 5-feet, 8-inches tall and around 165 pounds. His last known address was 204 Maple Street in McKenzie.

The sheriff’s office says Lee is 6-feet tall and around 177 pounds, and has previous charges including criminal impersonation and assault.

His last known address is 3050 Anderson Street in Gibson.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that the two have been added to the state’s most wanted list, and a reward is being offered.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to each of their arrests, the TBI says.

If you have seen Lee or Olive or have information about their whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

